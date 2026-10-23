Litton Das, Taskin Ahmed back in Bangladesh squad for West Indies Test

Litton Das is back in Bangladesh’s Test squad after recovering from a hip injury, while fast bowler Taskin Ahmed also returns for the opening match against West Indies following a spell on the sidelines.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) named a 15-man squad on Friday for the first Test, which begins at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Oct 28.

Litton returns on the back of an impressive showing in Bangladesh’s one-off Test against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, where he struck 53 and 102 and claimed nine dismissals behind the stumps.

The wicketkeeper-batter subsequently missed the ODI tri-series against Zimbabwe and Afghanistan with a hip injury, as Bangladesh lost both matches and failed to reach the final.

Taskin, meanwhile, is back in contention after being rested for the Afghanistan Test. The pacer has featured in four Tests this year, most recently against Australia in August.

Soumya Sarkar and Khaled Ahmed are the two players to miss out from the squad selected for the Afghanistan Test, although neither featured in Abu Dhabi.

Soumya’s wait for a Test comeback therefore continues. He has not played in the format since facing West Indies in Mirpur in February 2021, while Khaled’s last appearance came against Zimbabwe in Harare in June.

Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan keeps his place after making the most of an unexpected opportunity in the UAE.

Initially sent to help with Bangladesh’s preparations and a two-day warm-up match, Nayeem went on to feature in the Afghanistan Test and has now retained his spot for the West Indies series.

Full squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain and Shoriful Islam.