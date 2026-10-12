Litton’s sparkling century leaves Afghanistan facing daunting 479-run chase

Litton Das turned a day of missed chances into a landmark century as Bangladesh tightened their grip on the Abu Dhabi Test, leaving Afghanistan staring at a formidable 479-run target and a long fight for survival.

Bangladesh declared at 372 for 7 shortly after lunch on Monday, with Litton’s seventh Test hundred and Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s unbeaten 51 powering the innings.

Afghanistan reached 132 for 3 at stumps, still needing 347 runs with 7 wickets remaining.

Rahmat Shah threatened to frustrate Bangladesh with another fifty, but Ebadot Hossain found his edge just before stumps to break Afghanistan’s resistance.

The celebrations said everything about Bangladesh’s position.

Rahmat survived a drop on 16 and a run-out scare with Sediqullah Atal before the pair counterattacked. He swept Taijul Hossain for a boundary to reach fifty, then launched Mehidy for six.

His dismissal also gave Litton his eighth dismissal of the match, a Bangladesh Test record.

He surpassed Khaled Mashud’s seven against Zimbabwe in 2004 and became only the second wicketkeeper in Test history to score a century, make a fifty and complete eight dismissals in the same match.

Earlier, Litton and Mehidy had rescued Bangladesh from trouble with a 149-run seventh-wicket partnership.

Litton blended crisp cuts and straight drives with a commanding pull shot, although Afghanistan dropped him twice and an inside edge escaped review when their reviews were exhausted.

Mehidy also benefited from dropped chances and missed run-outs, but the pair made the reprieves count.

Litton moved from 94 to 102 with a pull and a glide through point, equalling Mushfiqur Rahim’s Bangladesh record for most Test centuries by a wicketkeeper.

Afghanistan’s reply began badly: Abdul Malik edged Ebadot’s first ball to the wicketkeeper, and Shahidullah fell to Hasan Mahmud for 19.

Atal was unbeaten on 35 and Hashmatullah Shahidi on 19 at stumps, with Bangladesh firmly in control.