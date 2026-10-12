October 12, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Litton’s sparkling century leaves Afghanistan facing daunting 479-run chase

Ebadot removes Rahmat just before stumps after the Afghanistan captain survived a dropped catch and a run-out scare

Litton’s sparkling century leaves Afghanistan facing daunting 479-run chase

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 12 Oct 2026, 02:33 PM

Updated : 12 Oct 2026, 09:50 PM

Litton Das turned a day of missed chances into a landmark century as Bangladesh tightened their grip on the Abu Dhabi Test, leaving Afghanistan staring at a formidable 479-run target and a long fight for survival.

Bangladesh declared at 372 for 7 shortly after lunch on Monday, with Litton’s seventh Test hundred and Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s unbeaten 51 powering the innings.

Afghanistan reached 132 for 3 at stumps, still needing 347 runs with 7 wickets remaining.

Rahmat Shah threatened to frustrate Bangladesh with another fifty, but Ebadot Hossain found his edge just before stumps to break Afghanistan’s resistance.

The celebrations said everything about Bangladesh’s position.

Rahmat survived a drop on 16 and a run-out scare with Sediqullah Atal before the pair counterattacked. He swept Taijul Hossain for a boundary to reach fifty, then launched Mehidy for six.

His dismissal also gave Litton his eighth dismissal of the match, a Bangladesh Test record.

He surpassed Khaled Mashud’s seven against Zimbabwe in 2004 and became only the second wicketkeeper in Test history to score a century, make a fifty and complete eight dismissals in the same match.

Earlier, Litton and Mehidy had rescued Bangladesh from trouble with a 149-run seventh-wicket partnership.

Litton blended crisp cuts and straight drives with a commanding pull shot, although Afghanistan dropped him twice and an inside edge escaped review when their reviews were exhausted.

Mehidy also benefited from dropped chances and missed run-outs, but the pair made the reprieves count.

Litton moved from 94 to 102 with a pull and a glide through point, equalling Mushfiqur Rahim’s Bangladesh record for most Test centuries by a wicketkeeper.

Afghanistan’s reply began badly: Abdul Malik edged Ebadot’s first ball to the wicketkeeper, and Shahidullah fell to Hasan Mahmud for 19.

Atal was unbeaten on 35 and Hashmatullah Shahidi on 19 at stumps, with Bangladesh firmly in control.

Related Stories
Mahmud, Mushfiqur put Tigers in command
Mahmud, Mushfiqur put Tigers in command
Rahmat, Malik fifties blunt Bangladesh’s attack
Rahmat, Malik fifties blunt Bangladesh’s attack
Tanzid, Shadman, Litton hit 50s before Afghans fight back
Tanzid, Shadman, Litton hit 50s before Afghans fight back
Tanzid blitz puts Bangladesh on top
Tanzid blitz puts Bangladesh on top
Read More
Europe, China battle it out at Paris motor show
Europe, China battle it out at Paris motor show
Bangladesh Embassy warns expats in Saudi
Bangladesh Embassy warns expats in Saudi
2 Beximco firms get banking relief
2 Beximco firms get banking relief
Saudi faces missile, drone attacks
Saudi faces missile, drone attacks
Read More
Opinion

Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman

Goodbye, my friend: Remembering Toufique
Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman

Iqbal Shailo

A eulogy to Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Iqbal Shailo

Julian Francis

A voice to stories others feared to tell
Julian Francis

Shahed Alam

Can high spectrum price ensure an inclusive digital future?
Shahed Alam
Read More