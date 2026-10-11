Hasan hat-trick puts Bangladesh in command against Afghanistan

Hasan Mahmud became the first Bangladeshi fast bowler to take a Test hat-trick as Bangladesh ripped through Afghanistan's lower order on the third morning of the one-off Test in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The right-arm pacer struck with three successive deliveries in his 18th over to reduce Afghanistan to 220-8 in reply to Bangladesh's first-innings total of 346 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. They were eventually bowled out for 240, giving the Tigers a 106-run lead at the start of the third innings.

Hasan became only the third Bangladeshi to claim a Test hat-trick, following Alok Kapali against Pakistan in Peshawar in 2003 and Sohag Gazi against New Zealand in Chattogram in 2013.

His stunning burst came after Ebadot Hossain had broken Afghanistan's stubborn fifth-wicket partnership between captain Rahmat Shah and Ikram Alikhil earlier in the morning.

Resuming on 211-4, Afghanistan had added just eight runs when Ebadot bowled Ikram for 32 with a delivery that went through the gap between bat and pad.

The dismissal ended an 80-run partnership that had lasted 211 balls and kept Bangladesh's bowlers at bay for much of the previous evening.

Hasan then took centre stage with the second new ball.

He began his hat-trick by bowling Ismat Alam for one with a delivery that kept low and beat the bat before crashing into off stump.

Qais Ahmad fell to the next ball, edging a delivery that moved away from him to wicketkeeper Litton Das, who produced a superb diving catch to his right, inches above the ground.

Hasan completed the hat-trick by trapping Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar lbw for a first-ball duck.

The umpire initially turned down the appeal, but Bangladesh reviewed the decision and ball-tracking showed the delivery hitting off stump, confirming the dismissal.

Afghanistan had lost four wickets for nine runs since the start of play, including Hasan's three wickets in three balls, as Bangladesh seized control of the contest.

The morning's collapse was a dramatic reversal for Afghanistan, who had frustrated the visitors throughout much of the second day.

Rahmat had resumed unbeaten on 84 after sharing an unbroken 72-run stand with Ikram on Saturday, helping Afghanistan recover from 139-4 to close on 211-4.

Bangladesh had earlier posted 346 in their first innings, with Tanzid Hasan top-scoring with 83, Shadman Islam making 67 and Litton Das contributing 53.

Hasan's hat-trick left Afghanistan still 126 runs behind with just two first-innings wickets remaining, putting Bangladesh in a strong position to secure a substantial lead.