SpaceX says Iran did not use Starlink in attacks on US forces, dismissing Washington Post report

Founder, CEO, Chairman, and Chief Engineer of SpaceX, Elon Musk, speaks via videolink on the day of SpaceX's initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City, US, Jun 12, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Founder, CEO, Chairman, and Chief Engineer of SpaceX, Elon Musk, speaks via videolink on the day of SpaceX's initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City, US, Jun 12, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

SpaceX on Sunday rejected reporting that Iran used its Starlink satellite internet services in attacks on US forces after the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran, claiming the story from the Washington Post was “patently false”.

“To be clear, we have no evidence either internally or from the Pentagon that Starlink was used by Iranian forces. Because it never happened,” the rocket-maker said in a post on X.

The Washington Post reported on Saturday that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk became enraged upon learning of two unauthorised uses of Starlink that his team concluded were related to Iran's efforts against US forces, citing two people familiar with internal company discussions.

Musk was also informed that the US military flew one-way drones using the militarised version of Starlink, called Starshield, but on a cheaper plan intended for ground operations, one of the people told the Post.

A classified report to Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth described the Iranian military's use of Starlink, according to the Post.

The Iranian foreign ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The US Defence Department said in a statement to Reuters that it “is not aware of the report to the (office of the defence secretary) pertaining to this subject”.

SpaceX also said the Washington Post published the report despite being told “weeks ago” that its story was false.

The use of Starlink in regions of geopolitical conflict, its control by the US government and its illicit use by sanctioned entities have drawn scrutiny amid the wars in Ukraine and Iran.

Starlink is not licensed to operate in Iran, but Musk has previously said the service is active there.

Iranian authorities have cut public access to the internet during periods of unrest, including during deadly nationwide protests in January, after which the US government smuggled thousands of Starlink terminals into Iran, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Iranian government has maintained tight control of internet access since the United States and Israel began the current conflict with Iran at the end of February.