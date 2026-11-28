Musk says Google is interested in renting more computing capacity from SpaceX

Founder, CEO, Chairman, and Chief Engineer of SpaceX, Elon Musk, speaks via videolink on the day of SpaceX's initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City, US, Jun 12, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Founder, CEO, Chairman, and Chief Engineer of SpaceX, Elon Musk, speaks via videolink on the day of SpaceX's initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City, US, Jun 12, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Elon Musk said on Saturday in a post on X that Google was interested in renting more computing capacity from SpaceX, without providing further details.

Musk, SpaceX and Google did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

SpaceX already has a multi-year cloud services agreement with Google, signed before its blockbuster IPO. Google will pay SpaceX $920 million monthly from October this year to June 2029, as per the terms of the deal announced in June.

The compute capacity includes about 110,000 Nvidia GPUs, CPUs, memory and other related components.

Demand for computing infrastructure has surged since generative AI services were introduced, prompting technology companies to invest heavily in data centres equipped with advanced chips from Nvidia and other manufacturers.

In May, rival Anthropic said that it had reached a deal to tap SpaceX's computing resources.

In a regulatory filing in June, SpaceX disclosed compute-capacity agreements with Anthropic and Google worth more than $70 billion on aggregate.

SpaceX is also increasing its computing capacity beyond its existing Memphis-area hub. It said this month it would spend more than $74 billion in a planned investment at a new supercomputer facility at Starbase in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, and a second campus in Cochise County, Arizona.