Police in Rajshahi have detained 65 women on suspicion of pickpocketing around a Tafsir Mahfil, or Quran commentary gathering, led by Islamic speaker Mizanur Rahman Azhari.

The Detective Branch (DB) of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police picked them up in a drive at the historic Madrasa Maidan and nearby areas until 3pm on Saturday, said DB chief and police media spokesman Gaziur Rahman.

Police say the women had come to Rajshahi from different parts of Bangladesh.

Officers had been keeping a close watch for pickpockets given the huge turnout, and held the women for loitering suspiciously and alleged links to pickpocketing.

After legal formalities, the women were sent to court around 4pm, Gaziur said. The drive to catch others involved is continuing.

The Mahfil, organised by the Ulama-Mashayekh Aimma Parishad, began at the Madrasa Maidan at 3pm.

Azhari, the main speaker, is due to address the gathering at 8:30pm.