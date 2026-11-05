Zobaida links women's financial autonomy to stronger families, national progress

Women’s economic independence is central to Bangladesh’s progress, Zobaida Rahman, wife of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, says, outlining the BNP government's development priorities.

A woman's ability to earn, save and make financial decisions expands her choices and strengthens the resilience of her family, she said while speaking at an event organised by the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) on Thursday.

She said true empowerment goes beyond earning an income, giving women the means to shape their own futures.

She stressed the need to help women re-enter the workforce after career breaks.

As part of the effort, Zobaida cited the introduction of Family Cards and Farmer Cards, alongside plans to recruit around 100,000 healthcare workers, 80 percent of them women.

The recruits will promote disease prevention under the vision of a “Healthy Bangladesh”, where healthcare is a priority for all, she said.

The recruitment of 25,000 professional midwives is another step towards ensuring better healthcare for women and children in the country, Zobaida said.

Highlighting the barriers women face in education, healthcare and the workplace, she said empowering women was essential for development.

Zobaida said leadership is extremely important in all societies and lies at the heart of economic progress.

While they were gathered at the event, millions of women across Bangladesh's 90,049 villages remained excluded from the mainstream economy, she said.

Those women were fully prepared to contribute and work, she added.

On the relationship between education and employment, she said obtaining a degree alone does not guarantee a job.

Continuous support is therefore needed at every stage, from completing school to pursuing higher education and entering the workforce, she added.

She said the prime minister and the BNP government consider education a fundamental priority, and that it is committed to providing free education to girls and women up to the graduate level.