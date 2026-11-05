November 05, 2026

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Tarique opens Season 2 of Notun Kuri Sports for young athletes

Volleyball and table tennis join the line-up, taking the total to 10 events

Tarique opens Season 2 of Notun Kuri Sports for young athletes

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 05 Nov 2026, 04:39 PM

Updated : 05 Nov 2026, 05:32 PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has formally opened the second season of Notun Kuri Sports 2026-27, a nationwide sports contest for children and teenagers.

He opened the season at Khulna District Stadium at 4pm Thursday, while launching it online in 503 Upazilas nationwide.

Season 1 was launched in Sylhet on May 2, aiming to nurture hidden talent, spark interest in sport and draw the new generation into it.

For the Khulna event, 1.62 million participants have registered online.

The prime minister arrived at the stadium around 4pm and was welcomed by State Minister for Sports Aminul Haque and Acting Sports Secretary Mahfuzul Alam Khan.

Thousands of children in the stands applauded repeatedly as he entered. He walked towards the gallery and waved to the young students.

He walked towards the gallery and waved to the young students, as thousands of them applauded him repeatedly from the stands.

The event was declared open with the release of balloons and the hoisting of the national flag. Tarique then met the participants.

The banner of Notun Kuri Season 2 reads, “Sport as a profession, security for the family.”

Volleyball and table tennis have been added to the earlier eight events, giving young players 10 sports to compete in. Participants must be aged 10 to 14.

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