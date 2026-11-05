November 05, 2026

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Three Bangladeshis die in workplace accident in Mauritius

Investigators will check whether safety rules were followed and workers were trained

Three Bangladeshis die in workplace accident in Mauritius
Le Mauricien

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 05 Nov 2026, 04:28 PM

Updated : 05 Nov 2026, 04:28 PM

A heavy crate of glass panels has fallen on three Bangladeshi workers during unloading at a workplace in Mauritius, killing them on the spot.

The dead were identified as Mohammad Miraj Hossain, 36, Hossain Md Belal, 37, and Sikder Zubayed Islam, 25.

The accident happened on Wednesday afternoon at a company’s premises on Mosque Road in Plaine des Papayes in the north, local outlets Le Defi Media and Le Mauricien report.

Le Defi Media said the crate fell by accident as workers were moving it. Le Mauricien said, citing initial information, that they were taking a crate of 41 glass sheets, each 6ft by 8ft, from the container when it suddenly toppled onto them.

Plaine des Papayes police began a preliminary investigation, and Mauritius Fire and Rescue Service personnel joined the rescue. The bodies were taken to a local hospital morgue.

Police are looking into the cause. The country’s labour ministry is also likely to investigate.

Investigators will examine whether safety rules were followed, whether proper equipment and methods were used for lifting heavy goods, and whether workers had adequate training and supervision.

Those found negligent or in breach of safety rules could be held responsible.

No information was immediately available on sending the bodies home.

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