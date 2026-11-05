Bangladesh records 3 more deaths with measles symptoms as toll reaches 1,272

Bangladesh has reported three more suspected measles deaths in a 24-hour count.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Wednesday said 1,220 patients were admitted to hospitals with the symptoms during the period.

According to the DGHS, the latest deaths bring the combined toll from measles and measles-like symptoms to 1,272 since Mar 15. Of them, 1,167 died with measles symptoms and 105 from confirmed measles.

A health directorate bulletin issued on Wednesday reported two deaths in the Chattogram Division and one in the Dhaka Division during the 24-hour period from 8am on Wednesday.

Dhaka Division has recorded the highest number of deaths with suspected measles, at 522, followed by Sylhet with 204, Chattogram with 114, Rajshahi with 93, Mymensingh with 89, Barishal with 70, Khulna with 57 and Rangpur with 18.

The bulletin also reported 1,327 people developing measles symptoms across the country in the past 24 hours, while 69 tested positive for the disease.

Of the 1,220 patients admitted to hospitals with measles symptoms during the period, 432 were in Dhaka Division, 249 in Chattogram, 128 in Barishal, 164 in Sylhet, 91 in Khulna, 92 in Mymensingh, 20 in Rangpur and 44 in Rajshahi.

The health directorate said 209,854 people with measles symptoms had been admitted to hospitals between March 15 and Saturday. Of them, 201,153 recovered and were discharged.

The bulletin put the number of people who developed measles symptoms this year at 235,475, including 24,219 confirmed cases.

The DGHS has been tracking measles cases, measles-like symptoms and related deaths since Mar 15.

However, not all patients who visit hospitals or remain outside them are tested for measles, making it difficult to establish the actual number of infections.

The official records are only cases involving patients who seek treatment at hospitals or are admitted.