Gold prices in Bangladesh surge Tk 12,072 in four days

Gold prices in Bangladesh have surged again, with the Bangladesh Jewellers' Association (BAJUS) raising the rate of 22-carat gold by Tk 5,482 per Bhori in its latest adjustment.

The new rates took effect nationwide at 10am on Thursday, taking the price of a Bhori of 22-carat gold to Tk 229,664.

BAJUS raised the rate twice earlier this week, on Nov 2 and Nov 4, bringing the number of increases to three in four days.

The association had previously cut the price of 22-carat gold by Tk 10,439 in four successive adjustments before raising it on Oct 28 and 29. It then reduced the rate again on Oct 30 and 31.

New Rates

Under the latest adjustment, 21-carat gold now costs Tk 219,341 per Bhori, 18-carat Tk 188,374 and traditional gold Tk 153,848.

Before the latest hike, the respective rates were Tk 214,093, Tk 183,183 and Tk 150,232. Their prices have risen by Tk 5,249, Tk 4,491 and Tk 3,616 per Bhori.

In a media statement, BAJUS attributed the latest increase to a rise in the price of pure gold in the local market.

Global Prices Also Rise

Gold hit a record $5,591.61 per ounce in the international spot market on Jan 29, pushing the local 22-carat rate to a record Tk 286,001 per Bhori.

Prices later fluctuated, falling below $4,000 an ounce on Oct 30 amid a prolonged decline.