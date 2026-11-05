November 05, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Gold prices in Bangladesh surge Tk 12,072 in four days

The latest hike follows several rounds of cuts and increases in recent weeks

Gold prices in Bangladesh surge Tk 12,072 in four days

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 05 Nov 2026, 03:50 PM

Updated : 05 Nov 2026, 03:50 PM

Gold prices in Bangladesh have surged again, with the Bangladesh Jewellers' Association (BAJUS) raising the rate of 22-carat gold by Tk 5,482 per Bhori in its latest adjustment.

The new rates took effect nationwide at 10am on Thursday, taking the price of a Bhori of 22-carat gold to Tk 229,664.

BAJUS raised the rate twice earlier this week, on Nov 2 and Nov 4, bringing the number of increases to three in four days.

The association had previously cut the price of 22-carat gold by Tk 10,439 in four successive adjustments before raising it on Oct 28 and 29. It then reduced the rate again on Oct 30 and 31.

New Rates

Under the latest adjustment, 21-carat gold now costs Tk 219,341 per Bhori, 18-carat Tk 188,374 and traditional gold Tk 153,848.

Before the latest hike, the respective rates were Tk 214,093, Tk 183,183 and Tk 150,232. Their prices have risen by Tk 5,249, Tk 4,491 and Tk 3,616 per Bhori.

In a media statement, BAJUS attributed the latest increase to a rise in the price of pure gold in the local market.

Global Prices Also Rise

Gold hit a record $5,591.61 per ounce in the international spot market on Jan 29, pushing the local 22-carat rate to a record Tk 286,001 per Bhori.

Prices later fluctuated, falling below $4,000 an ounce on Oct 30 amid a prolonged decline.

Related Stories
Gold surges past Tk 224,000 per Bhori
Gold surges past Tk 224,000 per Bhori
Gold prices bounce back
Gold prices bounce back
Gold prices rise again
Gold prices rise again
Gold price climbs after 4 cuts
Gold price climbs after 4 cuts
Read More
New RMG wage within 2 months: PM
New RMG wage within 2 months: PM
War fails to crush hopes at Lebanon orphanage
War fails to crush hopes at Lebanon orphanage
Madrasa student death: Police seek to keep Iqbal Sobhan in jail
Madrasa student death: Police seek to keep Iqbal Sobhan in jail
Kane extends Bayern deal until 2029
Kane extends Bayern deal until 2029
Read More
Opinion

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

bdnews24.com News Service

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
bdnews24.com News Service

Reuters

Midterm trouncing underscores inflation’s political poison
Reuters

Ron Bousso

West Asia to pay for Trump's midterm rout
Ron Bousso
Read More