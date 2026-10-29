Gold price goes up again across Bangladesh

Gold prices have risen again in Bangladesh, with the best-quality 22-carat gold up by Tk 1,633 a Bhori to Tk 224,707.

The increase comes a day after a Tk 2,216 rise that followed four cuts totalling nearly Tk 10,500.

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) announced the increase, and the new rate has applied across the country since 10am on Thursday.

Other grades have risen at about the same rate, and 22-carat gold is up Tk 3,849 a Bhori in two days.

Hallmarked 22-carat jewellery now sells at Tk 19,265 a gram including VAT, or Tk 224,707 a Bhori at 11.664g.

A Bhori of 21-carat gold costs Tk 214,618, 18-carat Tk 184,291 and traditional-method gold Tk 150,582.

Before 10am on Thursday, the 22-carat price was Tk 223,074 a Bhori, 21-carat Tk 213,043, 18-carat Tk 182,950 and traditional gold Tk 149,474.

Over one day, 21-carat gold has risen by Tk 1,575 a Bhori, 18-carat by Tk 1,341 and traditional gold by Tk 1,108.

The 22-carat price had been cut by Tk 10,439 a Bhori in four rounds over 12 days: Tk 3,266 on Oct 13, Tk 1,691 on Oct 22, Tk 2,158 on Oct 23 and Tk 3,324 on Oct 25.

On Oct 9, before the cuts, it had been raised by Tk 2,216.

In a media statement, BAJUS said the price of pure gold (Tejabi) had risen in the local market, and the new rates were set after weighing the overall situation.

Global Market

Gold crossed the $5,500-an-ounce mark (31.1034768g) in the international market on Jan 29 after a string of records, touching $5,511.28 that day and later passing $5,600.

Trading has since swung up and down, and prices dipped below $4,000 an ounce over the past few days.

The market rose on Tuesday, eased on Wednesday and has kept falling on Thursday.

At noon Bangladesh time, spot gold stood at $4,027.49 an ounce, down $11.58 or 0.29 percent from the previous day.

On Wednesday, when BAJUS raised local prices, spot gold was at $4,032.05.

Silver Unchanged

BAJUS has kept silver prices unchanged despite the increase in gold prices.

Hallmarked 22-carat silver sells at Tk 330 a gram, or Tk 3,849 a Bhori.