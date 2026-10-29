AR Rahman reacts as ‘Mangal Rang’ tops YouTube Music charts amid online debate

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has responded to the debate surrounding “Mangal Rang”, a song from Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming mythological epic “Ramayana”, after the track climbed to the top of the YouTube Music charts.

The song has been the subject of widespread discussion on social media, with users debating its musical arrangement as well as a scene featuring Lord Rama and Sita, Indian broadcaster NDTV reports.

Amid the reactions, Rahman shared a screenshot on Instagram showing the song at No. 1 on YouTube Music and thanked listeners for their support.

“No 1 on @youtubemusic. Thanks for the love everyone,” he wrote.

Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman also responded to the post, writing: “You will always shine.”

Several social media users voiced support for the composer amid the criticism.

“Hated by many, defeated by None. I repeat ‘None’,” one user wrote.

Another commented: “Beautiful song, looks like the paid negativity didn’t work.”

“Love your enemies,” another user wrote.

One comment read: “Ignore the negativity, Sir. Your legacy is far greater than the voices of criticism. You have made INDIA proud and placed Indian music on the world stage with your extraordinary talent.”

Why ‘Mangal Rang’ Sparked Debate

Soon after “Mangal Rang” was released, some social media users criticised its musical arrangement, with several comparing its beats to Qawwali.

Others accused Rahman of reusing elements from his older Tamil compositions in the track.

The discussion later turned to a scene featuring Lord Rama and Sita. In the sequence, women are seen applying Haldi to Rama while Sita stands beside him.

Some viewers questioned Sita’s presence at the ceremony, arguing that traditionally a bride does not attend the groom’s Haldi ceremony.

Others offered a different interpretation, suggesting the sequence could depict a coronation ceremony, which would explain Sita’s presence.

About ‘Ramayana’

“Ramayana” has reportedly been made on a budget of Rs 40 billion.

The film will be released in two parts. The first instalment is scheduled for a worldwide release on Nov 5, while the second is slated for Diwali 2027.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, with Sunny Deol and Ravie Dubey also playing key roles.