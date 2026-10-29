October 29, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Hrithik's birthday wish for ex-wife Sussanne exudes aura of love, respect and motherhood

He wishes her “love, warmth, joy and magic” in the year ahead, describing her as the “best mama” to their sons

Hrithik&#039;s birthday wish for ex-wife Sussanne exudes aura of love, respect and motherhood
Hrithik with Sussanne and their sons. Photo: NDTV

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 29 Oct 2026, 12:51 PM

Updated : 29 Oct 2026, 12:51 PM

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has wished his former wife Sussanne Khan on her 51st birthday, praising her for her strength, motherhood and the life she has built.

Sussanne turned 51 on Oct 26. Two days later, Hrithik shared a belated birthday message on Instagram, along with several photographs of her, NDTV writes.

Some of the photographs featured Sussanne with their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, while another showed Hrithik, Sussanne and their children together.

“This wish comes belated but from the bottom of my heart nevertheless. Happy, happy birthday, Sussanne,” Hrithik wrote.

He wished her “love, warmth, joy and magic” in the year ahead, saying these were qualities she freely gave to people around her.

The actor also praised Sussanne for the way she had navigated challenges in her life.

“I am so proud of the life you have lived, the challenges you have faced, and the person you have grown into,” he wrote.

Hrithik described Sussanne as the “best mama” to their sons, whom he referred to by their nicknames Ray and Ridz.

He said he was grateful that their children had such a positive influence in their mother, who “never tires of seeing the brighter side of life”.

Hrithik also wished success for Sussanne's interior design venture, The Charcoal Project, saying he hoped it would expand to cities around the world.

“I am and will always be here cheering for you,” he wrote, signing off the message with the date, “26th Oct 2026”.

Responding to Hrithik's post, Sussanne thanked him and celebrated their relationship as parents.

“Thank you so much, Rye! To great parenthood for our Ray n Ridz!! N the happiest times and brightest smiles forward for all of us.. you, Saba, n me n Arslan,” she wrote.

Hrithik's girlfriend Saba Azad also responded to the post with heart emojis.

Hrithik and Sussanne married in 2000 and divorced in 2014. They have continued to co-parent their two sons.

Hrithik publicly appeared with Saba as a couple at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration in 2022.

Sussanne is in a relationship with Arslan Goni. Hrithik, Saba, Sussanne and Arslan have been seen together at family gatherings, parties and holidays.

Related Stories
AR Rahman’s ‘Mangal Rang’ tops YouTube Music charts amid debate
AR Rahman’s ‘Mangal Rang’ tops YouTube Music charts amid debate
Sitakunda crash robs father of son, family belongings
Sitakunda crash robs father of son, family belongings
‘Koffee With Karan 9’ promo: Janhvi, Varun address fallout with Karan
‘Koffee With Karan 9’ promo: Janhvi, Varun address fallout with Karan
Emdad murder: Family questions complainant's motives
Emdad murder: Family questions complainant&#039;s motives
Read More
World lags on nature recovery goal: UN
World lags on nature recovery goal: UN
Gold prices rise again
Gold prices rise again
Cyclone Arnab leaves 6 dead in India
Cyclone Arnab leaves 6 dead in India
AR Rahman’s ‘Mangal Rang’ tops YouTube Music charts amid debate
AR Rahman’s ‘Mangal Rang’ tops YouTube Music charts amid debate
Read More
Opinion

Jamie McGeever

Lula’s win deals blow to Trump’s ‘Donroe Doctrine’
Jamie McGeever

Reuters

AI gloom revives the spectre of stagflation
Reuters

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shushuk: The life of our rivers
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Jamie McGeever

Global imbalances risk amplifying AI unwind
Jamie McGeever
Read More