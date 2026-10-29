Hrithik's birthday wish for ex-wife Sussanne exudes aura of love, respect and motherhood

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has wished his former wife Sussanne Khan on her 51st birthday, praising her for her strength, motherhood and the life she has built.

Sussanne turned 51 on Oct 26. Two days later, Hrithik shared a belated birthday message on Instagram, along with several photographs of her, NDTV writes.

Some of the photographs featured Sussanne with their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, while another showed Hrithik, Sussanne and their children together.

“This wish comes belated but from the bottom of my heart nevertheless. Happy, happy birthday, Sussanne,” Hrithik wrote.

He wished her “love, warmth, joy and magic” in the year ahead, saying these were qualities she freely gave to people around her.

The actor also praised Sussanne for the way she had navigated challenges in her life.

“I am so proud of the life you have lived, the challenges you have faced, and the person you have grown into,” he wrote.

Hrithik described Sussanne as the “best mama” to their sons, whom he referred to by their nicknames Ray and Ridz.

He said he was grateful that their children had such a positive influence in their mother, who “never tires of seeing the brighter side of life”.

Hrithik also wished success for Sussanne's interior design venture, The Charcoal Project, saying he hoped it would expand to cities around the world.

“I am and will always be here cheering for you,” he wrote, signing off the message with the date, “26th Oct 2026”.

Responding to Hrithik's post, Sussanne thanked him and celebrated their relationship as parents.

“Thank you so much, Rye! To great parenthood for our Ray n Ridz!! N the happiest times and brightest smiles forward for all of us.. you, Saba, n me n Arslan,” she wrote.

Hrithik's girlfriend Saba Azad also responded to the post with heart emojis.

Hrithik and Sussanne married in 2000 and divorced in 2014. They have continued to co-parent their two sons.

Hrithik publicly appeared with Saba as a couple at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration in 2022.

Sussanne is in a relationship with Arslan Goni. Hrithik, Saba, Sussanne and Arslan have been seen together at family gatherings, parties and holidays.