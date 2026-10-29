Kushtia 6 murders: Hanif to die, 3 get prison until death

The International Crimes Tribunal has sentenced Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif to death in a crimes against humanity case over the killings of six people in Kushtia during the July Uprising.

The other three accused in the case have been sentenced to imprisonment until death.

The International Crimes Tribunal-2 headed by Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury delivered the verdict on Thursday.

The other two members of the tribunal are Judge Md Manjurul Bashid and Judge Nur Mohammad Shahriar Kabir.

Those sentenced to life imprisonment are former chairman of Kushtia district council and district Awami League President Sadar Uddin Khan, District General Secretary Azgar Ali and former Sadar Upazila council chairman Ataur Rahman Ata.

[Updates to follow]