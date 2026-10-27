Police vow zero tolerance for drug, teenage gangs ‘godfathers’

Bangladesh Police have been instructed to identify and take strict action against the alleged masterminds behind drug networks and teenage gangs, Additional Inspector General Md Sayedur Rahman said on Tuesday.

At a monthly crime review meeting at Police Headquarters, the Additional IGP (Crime and Operations) said, “The Police maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards drugs and teenage gangs.”

He urged officers to perform their duties with honesty and professionalism, treat the public humanely and investigate robbery cases promptly to bring offenders to justice.

On rape cases, Sayedur said, “These cases must be closely supervised during investigation to improve conviction rates.”

The meeting reviewed the overall crime situation in September, including robbery, banditry, murder, rape, attacks on police and abductions. Officials also discussed pending arrest warrants, investigation and trial outcomes, and conviction rates.

Police commissioners, range deputy inspectors general and district police superintendents joined the meeting by video link, according to a Police Headquarters statement.