October 27, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Police vow zero tolerance for drug, teenage gangs ‘godfathers’

The directive comes during a crime review covering September cases, pending warrants and conviction rates

Police vow zero tolerance for drug, teenage gangs ‘godfathers’

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 27 Oct 2026, 09:19 PM

Updated : 27 Oct 2026, 09:19 PM

Bangladesh Police have been instructed to identify and take strict action against the alleged masterminds behind drug networks and teenage gangs, Additional Inspector General Md Sayedur Rahman said on Tuesday.

At a monthly crime review meeting at Police Headquarters, the Additional IGP (Crime and Operations) said, “The Police maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards drugs and teenage gangs.”

He urged officers to perform their duties with honesty and professionalism, treat the public humanely and investigate robbery cases promptly to bring offenders to justice.

On rape cases, Sayedur said, “These cases must be closely supervised during investigation to improve conviction rates.”

The meeting reviewed the overall crime situation in September, including robbery, banditry, murder, rape, attacks on police and abductions. Officials also discussed pending arrest warrants, investigation and trial outcomes, and conviction rates.

Police commissioners, range deputy inspectors general and district police superintendents joined the meeting by video link, according to a Police Headquarters statement.

Related Stories
Japan PM vows closer ties with Bangladesh
Japan PM vows closer ties with Bangladesh
Tarique-Takaichi summit to focus on trade, investment
Tarique-Takaichi summit to focus on trade, investment
PM heads to Tokyo for 4-day visit
PM heads to Tokyo for 4-day visit
Tiger Shroff escapes Mumbai shooting
Tiger Shroff escapes Mumbai shooting
Read More
Sitakunda crash robs father of son, family belongings
Sitakunda crash robs father of son, family belongings
Canada introduces bill expanding advance euthanasia access
Canada introduces bill expanding advance euthanasia access
Japan PM vows closer ties with Bangladesh
Japan PM vows closer ties with Bangladesh
2 held over human trafficking to Cambodia
2 held over human trafficking to Cambodia
Read More
Opinion

Reuters

AI gloom revives the spectre of stagflation
Reuters

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shushuk: The life of our rivers
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Jamie McGeever

Global imbalances risk amplifying AI unwind
Jamie McGeever

Sabir Mustafa

Ishraque incident points to deeper malaise in BNP
Sabir Mustafa
Read More