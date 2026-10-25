Tarique begins four-day state visit to Japan

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has left for Tokyo on a four-day state visit to Japan, accompanied by his wife, Zubaida Rahman.

The prime minister departed Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka around 12:15am on Monday, according to his Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman.

Tarique is travelling on a commercial flight operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

He is visiting Japan at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and is leading a 15-member delegation.

The delegation includes Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Finance and Planning Advisor Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir, State Minister for Power Aninda Islam Amit, and Telecoms Advisor Rehan Asif Asad.

Other members include Bangladesh Investment Development Authority Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, Bangladesh Bank Governor Mostaqur Rahman, Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam and several senior officials from the government and foreign ministry.

The delegation also includes Azizul Haque Islamabadi, joint secretary general of Hifazat e-Islam and acting secretary general of Nezam-e-Islam Party, and Md Tarek Rahman, general secretary of the Amjanatar Dal.

Officials from the prime minister’s office, the foreign ministry and the Special Security Force are also accompanying him.