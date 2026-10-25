October 26, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Tarique begins four-day state visit to Japan

He departs Dhaka shortly after midnight aboard a Biman flight

Tarique begins four-day state visit to Japan

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 26 Oct 2026, 12:59 AM

Updated : 26 Oct 2026, 12:59 AM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has left for Tokyo on a four-day state visit to Japan, accompanied by his wife, Zubaida Rahman.

The prime minister departed Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka around 12:15am on Monday, according to his Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman.

Tarique is travelling on a commercial flight operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

He is visiting Japan at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and is leading a 15-member delegation.

Image

The delegation includes Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Finance and Planning Advisor Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir, State Minister for Power Aninda Islam Amit, and Telecoms Advisor Rehan Asif Asad.

Other members include Bangladesh Investment Development Authority Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, Bangladesh Bank Governor Mostaqur Rahman, Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam and several senior officials from the government and foreign ministry.

The delegation also includes Azizul Haque Islamabadi, joint secretary general of Hifazat e-Islam and acting secretary general of Nezam-e-Islam Party, and Md Tarek Rahman, general secretary of the Amjanatar Dal.

Officials from the prime minister’s office, the foreign ministry and the Special Security Force are also accompanying him.

Related Stories
Tokyo envoy’s recall foreign ministry’s call: Shama
Tokyo envoy’s recall foreign ministry’s call: Shama
Zubaida calls for investment in women's health
Zubaida calls for investment in women&#039;s health
October 3, 2026
October 3, 2026
Tarique heads home after UNGA visit
Tarique heads home after UNGA visit
Read More
Development spending hits historic low
Development spending hits historic low
Albania&#039;s Tirana sees fresh protests despite curbs
Albania's Tirana sees fresh protests despite curbs
e-GP ‘not mandatory’ for special solar power projects
e-GP ‘not mandatory’ for special solar power projects
PM heads to Tokyo for 4-day visit
PM heads to Tokyo for 4-day visit
Read More
Opinion

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shushuk: The life of our rivers
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Jamie McGeever

Global imbalances risk amplifying AI unwind
Jamie McGeever

Sabir Mustafa

Ishraque incident points to deeper malaise in BNP
Sabir Mustafa

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Death traps in the guise of eco-resorts
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman
Read More