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Japan ambassador’s recall falls within foreign ministry’s discretion: Shama

The state minister says ties with Japan date back to the Liberation War and have grown stronger over the years

Japan ambassador’s recall falls within foreign ministry’s discretion: Shama

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 24 Oct 2026, 05:47 PM

Updated : 24 Oct 2026, 05:47 PM

The recall of Bangladesh’s ambassador to Tokyo before Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s Japan visit is an internal foreign ministry matter, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam has said. 

Tarique will visit Tokyo from Oct 26 to 29 at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Ambassador Md Daud Ali was summoned to headquarters before the trip. 

Asked about the decision after a dialogue at CIRDAP in Dhaka on Saturday, Shama said calling back an ambassador was a routine process, solely at the ministry’s discretion, rather than a national or international issue. 

She described Japan as a key trade and development partner, citing scope for cooperation in infrastructure, energy, technology, garments, education and health. 

The visit could attract fresh Japanese investment, she said, adding that the government would pursue opportunities through Bangladesh Invest.

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