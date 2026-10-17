Shama says executions of two Bangladeshis in Makkah serves as ‘a lesson’

The execution of two Bangladeshis in Makkah over alleged immoral acts inside a mosque should serve as a lesson, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam has said.

She said on Saturday that Bangladesh had limited scope to intervene when its citizens broke the law abroad, just as foreigners who commit offences in Bangladesh must face the country’s laws.

“When a law is violated, there is not much I can do for a Bangladeshi citizen. Foreigners also come to Bangladesh and, if they commit an offence, they are jailed under Bangladeshi laws,” she said.

“The laws of the country where someone is staying will prevail. So I think this can also be a lesson for us. It is unfortunate, because we hope not to receive such news again, and we do not want to hear such news.”

Shama said Bangladesh’s mission had not been aware of when or how the executions took place.

She declined to comment on why officials had not been informed, saying Saudi Arabia had yet to provide details.

“Once I know, I will be able to explain more clearly. Had we known, we might have been able to make preparations,” she said.

Saudi authorities executed the two Bangladeshis in the Makkah region on Wednesday, local media outlet Ajel News reported, citing a statement from the interior ministry.

The statement said security forces arrested the men over allegations of engaging in “immoral acts” inside a mosque.

After an investigation, charges were brought before a court, which sentenced them to death following judicial proceedings.

Shama said Bangladesh had received no notification from the Saudi government. She said Saudi Arabia had its own established legal system and punished offences according to its laws.

She referred to a message sent by the labour welfare wing in Jeddah to Bangladesh’s expatriates’ welfare and foreign ministries.

It reportedly said the men had engaged in “adultery” inside a mosque in Makkah, an act Saudi authorities considered grave.

Shama said the government had written to seek details of what happened, the men’s identities and when they had travelled to Saudi Arabia for work.