November 12, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Saudi Arabia says debris from intercepted missiles falls in Makkah region

The missiles were launched towards the region and intercepted and destroyed, Saudi Arabia's civil defence says in a statement

Saudi Arabia says debris from intercepted missiles falls in Makkah region
Representational photo: Officials inspect debris from ballistic missile interceptions, in Ar Rashidiyyah, near Mecca, Saudi Arabia, in this image released on Oct 24, 2026. Saudi Press Agency /Handout via REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 12 Nov 2026, 09:21 AM

Updated : 12 Nov 2026, 09:21 AM

Saudi Arabia said debris from two ballistic missiles intercepted by its air defences fell in the Mecca region on Wednesday, as the kingdom and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis continued to trade attacks in an escalating conflict.

Saudi state television identified the locations as Sabuhah village, about 35 km (22 miles) northeast of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, and Wadi al-Maghmas, about 21 km east of the mosque.

The missiles were launched towards the region and intercepted and destroyed, Saudi Arabia's civil defence said in a statement.

The Houthis have repeatedly denied Saudi accusations that they target Makkah and Madinah, Islam's two holiest cities, saying their military operations are directed at military and strategic targets elsewhere in Saudi Arabia.

Makkah, home to sites sacred to Muslims worldwide, is the focal point of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam, which millions of Muslims undertake each year.

"This hostile targeting of civilian objects constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and reflects the dangerous hostile approach pursued by the Houthi militia," Saudi Arabia's civil defence said early on Thursday.

The Houthis seized Yemen's capital Sanaa in 2014, prompting Saudi Arabia to intervene militarily the following year in support of the internationally recognised government.

A UN-brokered truce in 2022 largely froze the conflict, but hostilities resumed earlier this year, with the Houthis launching missile and drone attacks on Saudi territory and Riyadh carrying out airstrikes in Yemen.

The latest escalation has threatened the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key shipping route linking the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Related Stories
Saudi intercepts Houthi missiles in Riyadh
Saudi intercepts Houthi missiles in Riyadh
Saudi pipeline hit in Madinah region
Saudi pipeline hit in Madinah region
Turkiye parliament ratifies Makkah defence pact
Turkiye parliament ratifies Makkah defence pact
Saudi executions: Bangladeshis held on ‘separate charges’
Saudi executions: Bangladeshis held on ‘separate charges’
Read More
10,000 workers to go to Malaysia for free
10,000 workers to go to Malaysia for free
Chilean mother reunites with sons taken under Pinochet
Chilean mother reunites with sons taken under Pinochet
Pfizer secures $1.5bn for obesity drug development
Pfizer secures $1.5bn for obesity drug development
Oil prices drop more than $1
Oil prices drop more than $1
Read More
Opinion

Md Hasnain

Save the soil, save the nation
Md Hasnain

Mahmud Bin Morshad

Why Turkiye, Pakistan will not fight Saudi’s war
Mahmud Bin Morshad

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

Sabir Mustafa

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
Sabir Mustafa
Read More