November 10, 2026

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Saudi East-West oil pipeline hit in Madinah region, state media reports

The strike causes a limited fire that was extinguished, but operations continue without disruption

Saudi East-West oil pipeline hit in Madinah region, state media reports
Officials inspect debris from ballistic missile interceptions, in Ar Rashidiyyah, near Mecca, Saudi Arabia, in this image released on Oct 24, 2026. Saudi Press Agency /Handout via REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 09 Nov 2026, 11:38 PM

Updated : 09 Nov 2026, 11:37 PM

Saudi Arabia's huge East-West oil pipeline was struck in the Madinah region, state media reported on Monday, citing an energy ministry source.

The person said the attack caused a limited fire that has since been extinguished. It caused no fatalities or injuries, and pipeline operations have not been affected, the person added.

The 1,200km (745-mile) pipeline runs through the desert across the Arabian Peninsula and was shut down for several days in September after drone attacks, which Saudi Arabia blamed on Iraqi militias.

Since conflict in West Asia disrupted oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, Riyadh has rerouted about 4 million barrels per day of crude via the East-West Pipeline to Yanbu, equivalent to about 4 percent of global supply.

The pipeline has spared Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest exporter, from the brunt of the impact of the wartime shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz that has crippled exports from its neighbours.

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