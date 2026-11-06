November 06, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Turkiye's parliament ratifies Makkah defence pact, clearing way for military support to Saudi Arabia

The agreement says an attack on one signatory will be treated as an attack on all

Turkiye&#039;s parliament ratifies Makkah defence pact, clearing way for military support to Saudi Arabia
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pose after signing a joint defence agreement in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Aug 7, 2026. Photo: Reuters

Reuters

Published : 06 Nov 2026, 10:11 AM

Updated : 06 Nov 2026, 10:11 AM

Turkiye's parliament on Thursday ratified the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, a defence pact between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye, clearing the way for Ankara to send military support to Riyadh amid attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group against the kingdom.

Under the agreement, signed by the three regional powers in August and sent to parliament's approval last month, an attack on one party constitutes an attack on all.

A ruling party lawmaker told Reuters last month that Turkiye would also submit to parliament a mandate allowing for military personnel to be deployed to Saudi Arabia under the pact.

Related Stories
Mecca pact countries’ top officials to meet Iranian officials
Mecca pact countries’ top officials to meet Iranian officials
Saudi executions: Bangladeshis held on ‘separate charges’
Saudi executions: Bangladeshis held on ‘separate charges’
She promised to return home. Now her family fears the worst
She promised to return home. Now her family fears the worst
Makkah executions a lesson for Bangladesh: Shama
Makkah executions a lesson for Bangladesh: Shama
Read More
Investor doubts cloud timing of Anthropic IPO
Investor doubts cloud timing of Anthropic IPO
Fire guts 9 businesses in Khagrachhari
Fire guts 9 businesses in Khagrachhari
Democrats&#039; election win spooks AI investors
Democrats' election win spooks AI investors
Indonesia villagers cash in on whale shark tourism
Indonesia villagers cash in on whale shark tourism
Read More
Opinion

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

Sabir Mustafa

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
Sabir Mustafa

Reuters

Midterm trouncing underscores inflation’s political poison
Reuters

Ron Bousso

West Asia to pay for Trump's midterm rout
Ron Bousso
Read More