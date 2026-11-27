Published : 27 Nov 2026, 11:54 PM
Updated : 28 Nov 2026, 12:16 AM
Ministers from Pakistan, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia met in Islamabad on Friday for a meeting on their mutual defence agreement and reiterated their condemnation of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, Pakistan's government said.
The three countries signed a joint defence agreement in Makkah in August amid concerns about the Iran war.
Following their meeting they said they would continue working towards regional peace and stability, the Pakistan foreign ministry said in a statement.