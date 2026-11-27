Ministers from Pakistan, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia met in Islamabad on Friday for a meeting on their ‌mutual defence agreement and reiterated their condemnation of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, Pakistan's government said.

The three countries signed a joint defence agreement in Makkah in ‌August ⁠amid concerns about the Iran war.

Following their meeting they said they would continue working towards regional peace and stability, the Pakistan foreign ministry said in a statement.