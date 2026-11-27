Social media adverts can sometimes appear so closely tied to private conversations that users suspect their phones are listening.

But the explanation may be more unsettling: platforms already collect enough information to predict what people want.

The head of Instagram has pushed back against claims that the platform uses phone microphones to target adverts, explaining in a video that its advertising system relies on information about users, their friends and people with similar interests.

An advert may appear shortly after a conversation about a product because users might have seen it before discussing the subject.

They may also simply notice it because it relates to something already on their minds.

The platform also uses information about people's social connections to predict what they might be interested in.

“We do use information we know about you and your friends and people like you and your friends to try to show you ads that you are interested in,” its chief said.

Meta, Instagram's parent company, gathers information beyond users' activity on Instagram and Facebook. Businesses share data about what people browse and view on their websites, often to reach potential customers through targeted advertising.

Combined with information about users' online behaviour and social connections, that data gives the company a detailed picture of their interests.

The explanation may challenge claims of secret microphone access, but it raises another privacy concern: how much information do social media companies collect about their users?

The platform considers its ability to predict interests a sign of effective advertising technology. For users, however, adverts that seem to know too much can make the experience feel intrusive.