Shweta Bachchan has shared a family photograph featuring herself, brother Abhishek Bachchan and mother Jaya Bachchan, drawing warm reactions from family members and friends, including Navya Nanda and Ananya Birla.

On Wednesday, Shweta posted the picture on Instagram, in which she and Abhishek are seen making goofy faces while Jaya smiles gently at the camera, NDTV reports.

Shweta accompanied the photograph with a string of emojis instead of a caption.

The post soon attracted comments from several members of the Bachchan family and their circle.

Navya Nanda, Shweta’s daughter, commented, “Cute.”

Replying to her, Shweta wrote, “Missed you Navya. Work life balance baby; work life balance.”

Ananya Birla also commented, “Sweet.” Shweta responded with a playful remark about their book club, writing, “Celebrating me finishing our book club read (jokes I haven't even cracked it open, you?)”

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, actor Ananya Panday, Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor and Sikandar Kher were among those who reacted with heart emojis.

Earlier, Navya shared a collection of photographs from this year's Diwali celebrations.

The pictures included a moment with her close friend Ananya Panday at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. Another photograph showed Abhishek and Shweta bursting firecrackers, while a separate frame featured Aaradhya and Agastya Nanda posing together.

“Happiest of Diwali's with my very own,” Navya wrote while sharing the photographs.

Meanwhile, Abhishek and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan marked their 19th wedding anniversary on Apr 20 this year.

Reflecting on their 19 years together during a recent conversation, Abhishek described his marriage as a “dream” and called Aishwarya his “soulmate”.

Asked about the secret behind a successful marriage, the actor said, “Every night, before you sleep, say 'sorry' three times to your wife without fail.”

The couple also made a joint appearance at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party in Mumbai, arriving hand-in-hand and drawing attention with their public display of affection.

Last year, Aishwarya appeared to address speculation about trouble in their marriage when she was seen wearing Sindoor at the Cannes Film Festival.

In recent months, the couple have made several joint public appearances, including at the wedding of Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun.