A lawyer has been injured in a crude bomb explosion outside Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court, triggering panic in the court area.

The blast took place around 11:17am on Thursday, and the injured lawyer, identified only as Nayan, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Sub-Inspector Morshed Alam, in charge of the CMM court lockup, said lawyers and locals detained a man they believed to be the perpetrator, identified as Rajib Bose, and handed him over to police.

Police took him into custody and informed Kotwali Police Station, after which officers began questioning him, he said.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Deputy Commissioner for the Prosecution Mohiuddin Mahmud Sohel said the crude bomb had been thrown from above the court building. CCTV footage was being examined, and a suspect was being questioned.

Leaders of the Dhaka Bar Association arrived at the scene after the explosion.

Md Abjal Hossain Mrida, the association’s office secretary, blamed supporters of the ousted Awami League government for the incident, accusing them of trying to create unrest on the court premises.

He said lawyers were ready to resist such attempts.

A similar crude bomb exploded in front of the CMM court’s main gate around 5:20pm on Nov 9.

Locals caught two people there and handed them over to police.

The following day, Sub-Inspector Mizanur Rahman of Sutrapur Police Station filed a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Explosives Act. Several others were later arrested in connection with the case.