PM Tarique to see off 112 workers bound for Malaysia on inaugural flight

One hundred and twelve Bangladeshi nationals are going to Malaysia to work in a first phase of a government initiative that allows them to make the trip completely free of cost. They are scheduled to leave Dhaka on a flight on Thursday evening.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will bid farewell to them at Shahjalal International Airport at 5:30pm, Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited (BOESL) said.

The matter was announced at a press conference at the Probashi Kalyan Bhaban (Expatriates’ Welfare Building) in the capital on Thursday morning.

At the press conference, BOESL Managing Director Mohammad Rashedul Haque said that, for the first time in Bangladesh, workers are being sent to Malaysia under government arrangements free of cost due to the prime minister's tireless efforts.

These 112 selected workers will work at the DHL Supply Chain in Malaysia at a basic salary of 1,700 ringgit per month (approximately Tk 51,700). They will be provided with accommodation and medical facilities by the employer under a three-year renewable contract.

The press conference was informed that under the programmeme, implemented on the principle of “zero means zero”, the workers did not have to pay any money to BOESL or any other person or organisation.

The employing organisation is bearing the entire cost of passport, medical examinations, BMET registration, Wage Earners Welfare Board fee, pre-exit training, insurance, travel and accommodation, and visa fee and air ticket for each Bangladeshi worker.

The organisation said that this has saved workers about Tk 21 million, or approximately Tk 200,000 per person.

Claiming that the employee selection process was “broker-free and transparent”, BOESL said that of the 4,039 people who applied online, 300 people were initially selected through a public e-lottery in front of the media. Later, 112 were finally selected through direct interviews with the employer.

Referring to this as “just the beginning”, it was stated that 1,048 workers had been requested from four Malaysian companies free of cost. Of these, 112 will be hired by DHL, 379 by Top Glove, 32 by Tatawa Industries and 525 by United Plantations.

Appealing to all to not pay any money for the government programme, BOESL said that if anyone demands money in the name of the company, it will be considered fraud. All recruitment notices for the initiative are published only on BOESL's website and official Facebook page.