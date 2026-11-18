Prime Minister Tarique Rahman says the government will send 10,000 workers to Malaysia at minimal cost, with each migrant’s expenses capped at Tk 200,000.

Of the workers, 1,000 will be family members of people subjected to enforced disappearance or killing under the previous government, and of those killed or injured during the July Uprising.

“We have resolved the problems that had held up sending workers to Malaysia through discussions,” Tarique told parliament on Thursday, responding to a supplementary question from Mymensingh-6 MP Kamrul Hasan.

He said workers would pay only a few unavoidable expenses, making the placements “almost free”. The government had so far managed to ensure that the total cost for each worker would not exceed Tk 200,000.

Tarique said efforts were also under way to reduce migration costs for workers heading to other West Asian countries.

On recruitment syndicates, he said fraud and exploitation had become widespread under the previous government.

Some countries had almost stopped, suspended or slowed recruitment from Bangladesh because of those networks.

“The government is working to identify those syndicates that cheated people and misappropriated their money, and bring them under the law,” he said.

In response to another question, the prime minister said Bangladesh’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $36.35 billion on Oct 19, 2026, up from $25.90 billion on Aug 8, 2024, according to Bangladesh Bank’s latest weekly figures.

The fourth session of parliament began on Nov 9. It is scheduled to conclude on Wednesday with the prime minister’s closing remarks.