DB chief claims crime in Dhaka has fallen to a record low

Amid a spate of attacks, extortion and gunfire in Dhaka, Detective Branch chief Shafiqul Islam has insisted that crime rate in the capital is “lower than ever”.

However, he did not provide any comparative figures while speaking to reporters on Minto Road on Wednesday.

The briefing announced the arrest of three former and current leaders of the banned Chhatra League, with 2.29kg of gunpowder.

Asked about attacks on AJR Courier Service in Hazaribagh and gunfire at an internet company’s Rampura office after extortion demands, Shafiqul said cases had been filed and arrests made.

Police had conducted block raids, while the Rampura shooting was under investigation, he said.

“Every incident of gunfire or extortion in Dhaka has been met with legal action,” he said.

He said surveillance, extra police deployments, checkpoints and block raids were continuing.

In the first 16 days of this month, 85 cocktail explosions were reported, leading to 79 cases and 130 arrests. Police seized 52 cocktails. In October, 13 explosions prompted 11 cases.

Asked how the situation could be normal, Shafiqul cited two lockdowns this month, compared with none in October.

On mob attacks against lawyers in court, he called them isolated incidents, adding that authorities would act if mobs formed.

Linking the Awami League, which is banned from all political activities, to the attacks, Shafiqul said the party is stepping up activity to make its presence felt ahead of its planned event.

Police are monitoring the party’s social media announcements, verifying its planned programme and preparing for possible unrest.