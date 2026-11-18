Litton Das combined a century with a record-breaking performance behind the stumps in the Johannesburg Test, becoming the first wicketkeeper in Test cricket’s nearly 150-year history to claim 8 dismissals in an innings.

He reached the milestone when he stumped Kagiso Rabada off Mehidy Hasan Miraz at The Wanderers on Wednesday.

Rabada had struck two successive sixes off Miraz for a career-best score, then charged down for another. He missed the ball; Litton gathered and removed the bails.

No wicketkeeper had previously managed more than 7 dismissals in a Test innings. Wasim Bari of Pakistan, England’s Bob Taylor, Ian Smith of New Zealand, and West Indies pair Ridley Jacobs and Joshua Da Silva shared the previous record, with 7 catches apiece.

Litton’s 8 comprised 6 catches and 2 stumpings. All five previous record-holders had made their 7 dismissals through catches alone.

The 32-year-old had set his sights on making the South Africa tour memorable. He began with a career-best century, and has now made history with the gloves.

His record was built over three days. On the second day, he caught Aiden Markram, Zubayr Hamza and Matthew Breetzke as South Africa lost 3 of their 4 wickets.

Rain restricted play to 28 overs on the third day, when the hosts lost 3 more wickets. After Bangladesh took the second new ball, Litton caught Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen and Simon Harmer.

He continued on Wednesday, taking the first 2 South African wickets of the day. Ryan Rickelton, who scored 102, was stumped off Miraz in the 24th over. Rabada followed a little over an over later, giving Litton his eighth dismissal.

The achievement also made Litton the first wicketkeeper to score a century and claim 8 dismissals in a Test. No other cricketer has combined a hundred with more than 6 dismissals in a match.