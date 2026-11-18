Ryan Rickelton’s century and a stubborn rearguard from South Africa’s lower order stretched the hosts’ lead to 157 against Bangladesh in the Johannesburg Test.

The Proteas resumed at 386 for 7 on Wednesday, just 14 runs behind Bangladesh’s first-innings 400, with Rickelton and Kagiso Rabada at the crease.

A flurry of missed chances helped the pair add 117 for the eighth wicket before Mehidy Hasan Miraz trapped Rabada for 72, Litton Das completing a sharp stumping.

Captain Temba Bavuma, who had retired hurt on 49 on the opening day, returned to the middle.

But Bangladesh struck again soon after, with Litton and Mehidy combining to remove Rickelton for 102 shortly after he reached his century.

Tailender Dane Paterson then showed an unexpected appetite for big hitting, smashing 2 fours and 2 sixes in a brisk 29 before Ebadot Hossain sent him back.

Bavuma remained unbeaten on 68 as the last man standing.

Hasan Mahmud led Bangladesh’s attack with 4-118, while Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy claimed two wickets apiece.

Bangladesh now face the task of erasing the 157-run deficit and building a target to challenge the World Test champions in a match already shortened by rain.