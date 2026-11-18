Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has invited Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to visit Bangladesh in early 2027.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir delivered the invitation during a meeting with Anura in Colombo on Wednesday.

The Sri Lankan president accepted, the foreign ministry said.

During the meeting, Humaiun recalled the longstanding ties between the two countries and the contributions of former president Ziaur Rahman and former prime minister Khaleda Zia to strengthening them.

He conveyed Tarique’s desire to deepen relations and build on that legacy, the ministry said.

Humaiun also praised Anura’s “Clean Sri Lanka” and “Praja Shakthi” poverty-reduction initiatives, and outlined the Bangladesh government’s plans for 20,000km of canals, planting 250 million trees and meeting a target of 20 percent renewable energy by 2030. He also highlighted the Family Card and Farmers Card programmes.

Humaiun also met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath.

Discussions with Amarasuriya covered trade, renewable energy and the environment. Both sides stressed the need to expand cooperation at bilateral, regional and multilateral levels. Humaiun also invited her to visit Bangladesh.

In talks with Herath, the two foreign ministers discussed political developments and economic challenges in both countries, as well as high-level exchanges.

They signed a memorandum of understanding to establish the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka Joint Consultative Commission for Comprehensive Cooperation, to facilitate foreign-minister-level talks.