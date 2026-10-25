Humaiun to lead Bangladesh delegation at Commonwealth summit as acting foreign minister

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir is set to lead Bangladesh’s delegation to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in place of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

The government granted him the status of a minister to attend the meeting as acting foreign minister, according to an order signed by Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani on Sunday.

The order authorises Humaiun to lead the delegation and perform the foreign minister’s duties under Rule 4(3) of the Rules of Business, with the prime minister’s approval.

The meeting will be held in Antigua and Barbuda from Nov 1 to 4, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

In the BNP government formed on Feb 17, Khalilur Rahman was appointed foreign minister and BNP Organising Secretary Shama Obaed Islam was made state minister for foreign affairs.

Humaiun, then a BNP joint secretary general, was appointed prime minister’s advisor on foreign affairs and civil aviation and tourism.

A cabinet reshuffle followed in June after Khalilur Rahman was elected president of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Humaiun took the oath as state minister for foreign affairs on Aug 21.

He was designated state minister for foreign affairs-1, while Shama became state minister for foreign affairs-2.

Since Khalilur left for the UNGA session in late August, Humaiun has been handling most of his responsibilities.

Shama Visits Spain and UK

Shama Obaed has left for a five-day official visit to Spain and the UK.

The foreign ministry said the visit aims to deepen economic partnerships and promote cultural diplomacy, a cornerstone of Bangladesh’s foreign policy.

Shama will hold meetings at different levels to explore cooperation in trade, investment, business, tourism, skills development, and cultural exchange.

On Oct 26, she will inaugurate the third Spain-Bangladesh Expo 2026 in Seville.

Organised by the Spain-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the event aims to connect Bangladeshi exporters with Spanish producers, importers and investors.

She will visit the UK from Oct 29 to 30 to promote Bangladeshi arts and culture, expand international cultural partnerships and explore opportunities to develop the country’s creative economy.