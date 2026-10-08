US seeks Bangladesh’s support for its candidates in UN-related elections

The United States has sought Bangladesh’s support for its candidates in elections at the United Nations and some of its related bodies.

US Chargé d’Affaires Eric Geelan raised the issue during a courtesy call on State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed at her office at the foreign ministry on Thursday.

The meeting also covered human trafficking, the US annual trafficking report, energy including LPG, and education and training under the Fulbright Commission.

Geelan also informed Shama that the US government had decided to increase its support for the Rohingyas. The state minister thanked Washington for the decision.

The US envoy also asked about a recent Bangladesh government delegation’s visit to California’s Silicon Valley.

Shama said the visit had been successful, with numerous fruitful meetings with representatives of major technology companies and CEOs of start-ups and tech firms.

She also assured Geelan that Bangladesh would duly consider Washington’s requests for support for its candidates in the elections.