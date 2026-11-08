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Shama says Rohingya crisis has become a security threat for Bangladesh

NSU’s Prof Tawfique says Myanmar’s Karen, Kachin, Bamar and Rakhine communities share consensus on keeping Rakhine “Rohingya-free”

Shama says Rohingya crisis has become a security threat for Bangladesh

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 08 Nov 2026, 11:56 PM

Updated : 08 Nov 2026, 11:56 PM

The Rohingya crisis is no longer just a humanitarian challenge for Bangladesh but an increasingly serious “security concern”, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam has warned.

She urged political parties to unite in pressing Myanmar and the Arakan Army for a solution.

Speaking at a policy dialogue on Sunday, she said the crisis threatened Cox’s Bazar and Chattogram.

“Every day, drugs and people are being trafficked across the border. In 10 years, different entities have emerged inside the camps. They have clashed, sometimes violently, and people have died,” she said.

Her remarks came two days after an operation against an alleged human trafficking hideout in Teknaf, where an army member was killed and 57 hostages rescued.

Prof Sk Tawfique M Haque of North South University said Myanmar’s Karen, Kachin, Bamar and Rakhine communities shared an understanding on keeping Rakhine “Rohingya-free”.

Shama said the crisis required a political solution based on national consensus and institutional coordination.

She called for a repatriation roadmap, faster identity checks, clear conditions for safe returns and diplomatic pressure through the UN and international partners.

She urged accountability for Myanmar, aid for refugees and host communities, and action against cross-border crime.

Former interim government advisor retired brigadier general Sakhawat Hussain said Rakhine’s stability was essential for repatriation, and a China-Myanmar-Bangladesh economic corridor could help.

Bangladesh JaSaD leader Mushtuq Husain called for clarity on whether the Rohingya are refugees or forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals, saying the designation carries legal implications.

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