Bangladesh receives $12.34bn in remittances in just over four months

Remittances have crossed $12 billion in the first four months and seven days of the 2026-27 fiscal year, extending a surge in money sent home by Bangladeshis working abroad.

The $12.34 billion received between Jul 1 and Nov 7 was 13.6 percent higher than the $10.87 billion recorded during the same period last year, Bangladesh Bank data show.

Inflows reached $879 million in the first seven days of November, up 22.7 percent from $647 million a year earlier.

October brought in $2.87 billion, a 12.1 percent year-on-year rise. Remittances totalled $2.77 billion in September, $2.97 billion in August and $2.86 billion in July, marking respective increases of 3 percent, 22.5 percent and 15.4 percent.

The previous fiscal year set a record, with expatriate Bangladeshis sending home $35.59 billion, up 17.34 percent from the year before. Monthly inflows averaged $2.97 billion, and six months topped $3 billion.

November last year brought in $2.89 billion. In the six months that followed, from December through May, monthly receipts each exceeded $3 billion. March led with a record $3.75 billion, followed by $3.44 billion in May and $3.22 billion in December.

Remittances have become a key support for an economy under strain. After paying $1.64 billion in import bills through the Asian Clearing Union for September and October, Bangladesh had reserves of $29.98 billion under the IMF’s BPM6 method on Thursday, and gross reserves of $34.85 billion.

The central bank says BPM6 reserves are immediately usable. September imports cost $7.53 billion, meaning the current reserves could cover about four months of imports.

International standards call for reserves sufficient to cover at least three months. The reserve position therefore exceeds the international three-month import-cover benchmark.