October 24, 2026

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Shama Obaed voices frustration over climate finance, calls for coordinated talks

The state minister calls for easier access to climate funds and urges developed nations to honour their commitments through grants rather than loans

Shama Obaed voices frustration over climate finance, calls for coordinated talks

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 24 Oct 2026, 04:57 PM

Updated : 24 Oct 2026, 04:57 PM

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam has warned of a widening gap between international climate finance promises and the funds actually delivered, urging greater coordination to strengthen Bangladesh's negotiating position at COP31.

Speaking at a dialogue in Dhaka on Saturday, she questioned why governments cited funding shortages for climate action while continuing to spend heavily on wars.

"There is reluctance even to make new commitments, citing a lack of funds. Yet no such constraints appear when it comes to financing wars," she said.

Citing the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, she put global military spending in 2025 at $2.887 trillion.

The dialogue, organised by 33 civil society and development organisations, was held ahead of the Nov 9-20 UN climate conference in Antalya, Turkey.

Shama said Bangladesh needed stronger coordination among the government, private sector and experts to improve its negotiating position.

"We do not want to negotiate only for climate funds. We want to bring about meaningful change," she said.

She called for easier access to climate finance, greater technical assistance and long-term funding, urging developed nations to honour their commitments through grants rather than loans that would increase vulnerable countries' debt.

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