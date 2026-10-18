October 18, 2026

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Government calls in Saudi envoy over Bangladeshis’ execution in Makkah

Dhaka hands the envoy a copy of its earlier diplomatic note seeking information about the executions

Government calls in Saudi envoy over Bangladeshis’ execution in Makkah

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 18 Oct 2026, 06:17 PM

Updated : 18 Oct 2026, 06:17 PM

Bangladesh has sought details from Saudi Arabia about the execution of two citizens in Makkah after learning of their deaths through Saudi state media, with no prior notification from Riyadh.

Nazrul Islam, secretary for bilateral affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, met Saudi Ambassador Abdullah bin Zafar H Bin Abiyah at the State Guest House Padma on Sunday.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam briefed reporters about the meeting.

A senior foreign ministry official said the ambassador had been given a copy of a note verbale previously sent to the Saudi government.

The official stressed that the meeting should not be described as a summons.

Saudi authorities announced that the two Bangladeshis had been executed last Wednesday over alleged “immoral acts” at a mosque in Makkah.

After the news emerged, the Bangladesh Consulate in Jeddah wrote to the Saudi foreign ministry’s regional office on Thursday seeking details, officials from the ministry and consulate said on condition of anonymity.

A consular official said Saudi authorities had not notified Bangladesh through any channel about the men’s trial or execution.

The official said the Saudi state news report named the individuals as Nazrul Islam Abdul Basir and Siti Akhtar but provided no residence permit or passport details.

“From this report, there is no official way to know even which country they are citizens of,” the official said.

Bangladesh has asked Saudi authorities to clarify their nationality, the allegations against them and the full details behind the executions.

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