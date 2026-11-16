Shama says India never discussed ‘terms’ for Hasina’s handover

India has made no move to set terms for Sheikh Hasina’s return to Bangladesh, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam has said, rejecting a BBC Bangla report that New Delhi had laid down two conditions for handing over the deposed prime minister.

She said on Monday that there was “no basis for the report under Bangladesh’s laws”.

“It did not come from any responsible government source. You could publish a report like this too,” she told reporters at the foreign ministry on Monday.

A BBC Bangla report on Thursday said Indian officials had indicated two conditions for returning Hasina, who has been living in India after being sentenced to death for crimes against humanity in 2024.

The first was that Bangladesh’s military should bring her back, as she had arrived in India aboard a Bangladeshi military aircraft. The transfer could take place by air or land, the report said.

Under the second condition, Bangladesh would have to guarantee Hasina could appeal her death sentence and that her trial over the July massacre would be restarted, the report said, citing Indian foreign ministry officials.

Asked about the claims, Shama said Bangladesh would respond to an official position from India’s government or foreign ministry, not media reports.

“Reports do not mean anything,” she said, adding that such reports were not the government’s concern.

Asked whether India had raised the condition with Bangladesh, she replied: “No, not at all. They have not discussed this matter with us.”