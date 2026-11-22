More than 150 Bangladeshis are stranded in Cambodia amid biometric and flight complications. Some say they were cheated or trafficked.

Despite visa formalities, waived fines and interviews, they cannot return home. Many struggle to afford food.

With no Bangladeshi embassy in Cambodia, the Bangkok mission is handling repatriation. Ambassador Andalib Elias blamed shortages of commercial flight seats.

Daily Struggle

Mizanur Rahman, Rakibul Islam and Tanvir Hossain share a home near Phnom Penh. They spoke to bdnews24.com by phone.

“I have been starving here for four months. We share a room and eat only when our families send money. How much can we keep asking them for? If we could support ourselves, would we have come here?” Mizanur said.

He said, “We somehow manage one meal a day. I boil four handfuls of rice and eat that. There is no other way.”

Thirty Bangladeshis freed from captivity in Cambodia returned home last October.

Rakibul spent Tk 450,000 to travel to Cambodia on Apr 27 last year. Construction and electrical work was irregular.

“Sometimes there is work for a month, then none for two months. Now I bring money from home for rent and food. The room alone costs $120,” he said.

Tanvir sold land and paid Tk 500,000 to go there on Oct 6 last year for computer work. Instead, he said, he was sold to a casino and transferred between companies for five months, for as much as $4,000. He borrowed another Tk 200,000 from home.

“We are struggling to eat and see no way out. Someone died on the last day. We are also on our deathbeds,” he said.

Biometrics and Flight Delays

The workers said they sought fine waivers on embassy instructions and bought tickets home. But after 32 passengers on one flight were detained at the airport and jailed, others were told to cancel their tickets, losing money.

They later arranged returns through Kamal, allegedly paying $435 to $450 each.

Mizanur said 18 people were interviewed on Nov 4 and 11 received tickets. At the airport, they were told fingerprints and biometric scans were still needed. Interviews without biometrics continued, he said.

A crackdown by Cambodian law-enforcing agencies led to the return of 583 Bangladeshi victims in June this year.

Rakibul said he lost money on one ticket before paying another $435 for an interview. “They did not take fingerprints or scan our eyes. They keep giving us one date after another,” he said.

Tanvir said they were promised interviews within two days after 71 people completed the process, but waited two months.

“Even after the interview, they cannot send us home. When we call, they get angry and say, ‘Did we take responsibility for you?’”

A Wider Trafficking Problem

The Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training’s Overseas Employment Platform records 16,360 Bangladeshis travelling to Cambodia for jobs over two years.

A scam centre in Cambodia. Photo: Reuters

Migrant groups say many BMET-cleared workers faced fraud and trafficking. Lured by good salaries, some had passports seized and were forced to commit online fraud. Refusal brought abuse; some seeking to return were held for ransom.

No official figures show how many have returned this year.

Embassy Response

Elias told bdnews24.com that repatriation was a top priority. Those cleared by Cambodian authorities would return, he said, but must wait for commercial seats. No charter flights operated.

Labour welfare officer Zahir Imam and other embassy staff followed up daily, he said. Elias denied recommending ticket agents, saying workers or relatives arranged and paid for travel. He cited the lack of an embassy and divisions among expatriates.