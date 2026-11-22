Constable killed in knife attack while gathering intelligence in Narayanganj

A police constable has been stabbed to death while gathering intelligence in plain clothes in Narayanganj’s Fatullah.

The attack took place around 10:30pm on Sunday in Kashipur Union’s Hashembag, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Tarek Al Mehedi said.

Anwar Hossain, 32, was posted at the Shitalakkhya Police Outpost under Sadar Model Police Station.

“An ASI and Constable Anwar went to gather intelligence in plain clothes when several people attacked them. Constable Anwar died after being struck with sharp weapons,” Tarek said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Abdus Sattar, who was with Anwar, escaped by running away. His condition was not immediately known.

Around 11:30pm, Tarek said police were at the scene and trying to identify those responsible.

He said Hashembag had several drug spots, where law-enforcing agencies had previously conducted drives, recovering drugs and making arrests. Investigators were looking into whether a drug-trafficking ring was behind the attack.

In May this year, Fatullah Model Police Station officers arrested five people while investigating a robbery at the home of a retired police officer in the same area.

Their associates later attacked police and snatched the detainees away.

Police had said the suspects were also accused of involvement in drug dealing and juvenile gangs.