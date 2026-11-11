20 more students discharged from burn institute after Fatullah madrasa fire

Another 20 students injured in a fire at a madrasa in Narayanganj's Fatullah, have been discharged from the National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery.

Dr Sultan Mahmud Shikder, a physician at the institute, told reporters at 2:15pm on Wednesday that a total of 94 students were brought to the Burn Institute following the fire at Jamia Ashrafia Madrasa. Of them, 76 have been discharged after receiving treatment.

Eighteen students are currently receiving treatment in different wards, depending on their physical condition.

At 11:15am, Dr Shikder had said that 38 students were undergoing treatment in various wards.

At that time, four students were in the intensive care unit (ICU). They were identified as Azizul Islam Siam, 14, Yusuf, 20, Khairul, 22, and Zubayer, 18.

Of them, Yusuf was shifted to a general ward following an improvement in his condition.

Dr Shikder said another ICU patient, Siam, remained in critical condition and was still on ventilator support.

He said, “Doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers at the institute are working tirelessly to ensure comprehensive medical care for the remaining 18 students undergoing treatment. The condition of the patients is being closely monitored.”

The fire broke out around 2am on Monday on the second floor of a five-storey building housing Jamia Ashrafia Madrasa in the Signboard area of Fatullah. The library on that floor was gutted in the blaze.

The Fire Service suspects that the fire may have originated from an electrical short circuit.

Smoke quickly spread to different parts of the building, triggering panic among the students, many of whom rushed to get out of the building.

The residential madrasa has around 1,300 students, most of whom are teenagers and young adults.