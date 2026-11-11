November 11, 2026

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33 crude bomb blasts, 13 vehicles torched in a day; 59 suspects arrested

Another suspect, Mamun Mia, has been acquitted by the court

33 crude bomb blasts, 13 vehicles torched in a day; 59 suspects arrested

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 11 Nov 2026, 04:03 PM

Updated : 11 Nov 2026, 04:03 PM

Police say 33 crude bomb explosions and 13 vehicle arson incidents have been reported in parts of Bangladesh, including the capital Dhaka, over the course of a single day.

According to the information provided by Police Headquarters on Wednesday, a total of 59 people have been arrested in Dhaka alone in connection with the incidents, which took place on Nov 10.

Police say 31 crude bomb explosions occurred in 20 locations under the jurisdiction of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police between 12:01am to 11:30pm on Tuesday, while two separate incidents of crude bomb blasts occurred in Chattogram and Patuakhali in the 12 hours from 8am to 8pm.

Police Headquarters also provided a time-based breakdown of the vehicle arson incidents. A total of eight vehicles were set on fire in seven places in Dhaka between 12:01am and 11:30pm. Outside the capital, vehicles were set on fire at five other locations, two under the jurisdiction of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP), and one each in Kishoreganj, Gazipur and Netrokona between 8am and 8pm.

The DMP arrested a total of 59 people, including 33 people who were caught red-handed, over involvement in sabotage from locations in Dhaka between 12:01am and 11:30pm.

Police Headquarters spokesperson Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Kamarum Munira told bdnews24.com that arrests are also being processed in other parts of the country between 8am and 8pm.

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