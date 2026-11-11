Manchester United hold talks with Pochettino over Carrick replacement

Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - United States v Belgium - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, US - Jul 6, 2026 US coach Mauricio Pochettino looks dejected after the match following their elimination from the World Cup IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Blake Dahlin

Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - United States v Belgium - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, US - Jul 6, 2026 US coach Mauricio Pochettino looks dejected after the match following their elimination from the World Cup IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Blake Dahlin

Manchester United have held talks with United States Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino over the possibility of taking charge at Old Trafford, with Michael Carrick facing the prospect of losing his job this week, the BBC reports.

The club's hierarchy is set to discuss club legend Carrick's future at a meeting in Monaco on Wednesday. Chief Executive Omar Berrada, Director of Football Jason Wilcox and co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe are expected to attend.

United have already initiated discussions with the Argentine, who could return to English football after previous spells in charge of Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

The former Spurs manager is being considered as a potential replacement as United gear up to make a decision on Carrick's position as the Red Devils sit 18th in the English Premier League.