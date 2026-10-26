Howe, Nagelsmann on Man United radar with Carrick future in doubt: ESPN

Manchester United have begun assessing potential successors as Michael Carrick’s tenure as head coach comes under mounting scrutiny, sources have told ESPN.

Pressure intensified on the 45-year-old following Sunday’s 3-0 home defeat against Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

That result marked United’s second heavy setback inside five days, coming on the heels of a 4-1 Champions League defeat away to Como on Wednesday.

The club are now winless in eight matches across all competitions, leaving them 16th in the Premier League table and merely a point clear of the relegation zone.

According to sources speaking to ESPN, Old Trafford hierarchy are actively reviewing alternatives whilst weighing Carrick’s position.

Former Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe and ex-Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann -- both presently unattached – feature among the prospective contenders under consideration.

Former Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna previously impressed United’s executive leadership during discussions in the summer of 2024 prior to the decision to retain Erik ten Hag.

Antonio Conte, who departed Napoli during the summer, is also understood to be receptive to formal approaches should contact be initiated.

United conducted extensive due diligence on several managerial candidates before handing Carrick a two-year permanent contract in May, rewarded on the back of an interim spell.

Sources indicate internal contingency preparations are already in place should the decision be taken to relieve Carrick of his duties.

Addressing the speculation in the wake of the Bournemouth loss, Carrick maintained he had received no definitive word on his status. "I totally understand the situation," he said. "I'm not expecting anything in particular, to be honest. Carrying on as normal."