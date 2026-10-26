Espart ruled out for seven weeks as Barca lose another defender to injury

Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - Oct 25, 2026 FC Barcelona's Xavi Espart is checked on by Pau Cubarsi after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Bruna Casas

Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - Oct 25, 2026 FC Barcelona's Xavi Espart is checked on by Pau Cubarsi after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Bruna Casas

Barcelona full-back Xavi Espart will be out for around seven weeks with a right ankle injury suffered in the 2-1 home loss to Real Madrid in LaLiga on Sunday, the club said in a statement.

● Espart was replaced by Alejandro Balde in the 30th minute.

● Barca say collision with Real player caused injury.

● Espart, 19, has played nine games for the Catalan club this season, with two goals and two assists.

● Barcelona are already without defenders Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia due to injury.

● Joao Cancelo, Balde, Pau Cubarsi and Gerard Martin are the only available defenders in the squad.

● The injury timeline means Espart may not play again in 2026, with Barca's final game this year set for Dec 20.