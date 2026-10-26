CPB headquarters in Dhaka attacked over alleged Awami League ties

The Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) headquarters in Dhaka’s Purana Paltan has come under attack over the party’s alleged ties with the Awami League, whose activities are banned.

Activists from the CPB's affiliated youth and student wings -- the Jubo Union and Bangladesh Students’ Union -- alleged that members of the BNP, alongside its youth affiliate Jubo Dal and student wing Chhatra Dal, carried out the assault on Monday night over the chanting of the "Joy Bangla" slogan.

Two Jubo Union members were reportedly injured in the violence and subsequently taken away by police, a claim authorities deny.

The CPB offices occupy the fifth and sixth floors of Mukti Bhaban, with the Chhatra Union and Jubo Union situated directly above on the seventh floor.

The incident unfolded after 9pm following the release of former Students’ Union president Dipak Shil from custody.

Members held a celebratory rally in Paltan, during which they were attacked.

The confrontation spilled over into Mukti Bhaban as a crowd converged outside and stormed the premises.

Around 10:30pm, Students’ Union President Mahir Shahriar told bdnews24.com: "Our office has come under attack.

“The attackers are local BNP leaders, likely from the Paltan unit or allied organisations. They are attempting to brand us as Awami League.

“We are currently trapped inside alongside central leaders and fraternal organisations."

CPB General Secretary Abdullah Al Kafi said at 11:10pm that he was heading to the premises after learning that a mob had arrived and assaulted the party headquarters.

Police, however, contested the account of violence.

Paltan Police chief Ariful Alam said tension flared after party activists garlanded Dipak and staged a celebratory march outside the party offices following his release. "Tension persists outside the CPB office, but there has been no assault or injury. Police are deployed at the scene," he said.

Earlier on Monday afternoon, police detained Dipak from outside Meena Bazar on Dhanmondi Road 27, where cultural activists had attempted to stage a demonstration protesting an incident in Sunamganj where female Baul folk singers were barred from performing.

Police intervened to halt the demonstration, detaining Dipak before releasing him around 9pm.