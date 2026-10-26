October 27, 2026

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Former Arsenal forward Pennant saved by his dog after German Shepherd attack

He credits his own pet dog with saving his life after it stepped in to fight off the attacking animal

Former Arsenal forward Pennant saved by his dog after German Shepherd attack
Football - Legends of the North - Manchester United Legends v Liverpool Legends - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - May 21, 2022 Liverpool Legends' Jermaine Pennant during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

Reuters

Published : 27 Oct 2026, 01:45 AM

Updated : 27 Oct 2026, 01:45 AM

Former Arsenal and Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant was saved by his own dog after a German Shepherd dog attacked him in the street, British media reported.

Pennant needed more than 50 stitches after the incident, and the 43-year-old posted a photo on social media showing his right leg heavily bandaged.

"So I was attacked by a German Shepherd. I tried to protect (my dog) King, but the dog got my leg," Pennant, who retired in 2018, wrote on Instagram.

"I was on the floor with the dog still attached, with no sign of letting go, until King intervened ... he fought the dog off and saved what could’ve been a horrendous situation for me."

King suffered a minor leg injury.

"My hero, still protecting me and trying to look after me, King, you’re a legend, love you, man’s best friend," Pennant wrote.

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