E-commerce platform Cartup strengthens fashion and lifestyle product line for all ages

Cartup offers a wide selection of fashion and lifestyle products, including clothing, footwear, accessories and fragrances for all ages.

Cartup offers a wide selection of fashion and lifestyle products, including clothing, footwear, accessories and fragrances for all ages.

E-commerce platform Cartup has expanded its fashion and lifestyle offerings in Bangladesh, bringing together clothing, footwear, accessories, fragrances and personal care products for men, women and children, according to a media statement.

The platform offers more than five hundred thousand products for men, including shirts, T-shirts, denim, trousers, footwear and traditional panjabis. Brands available include Bata, Apex, Fabrilife, Richman and Easy Fashion.

The online retailer’s catalogue for women features more than seven hundred thousand items, including sarees, salwar kameez, kurtis, western wear and Islamic clothing such as abayas and hijabs.

The selection includes products from brands such as Twelve Clothing, TORR, Showstopper and Vibrant, the media statement said.

Cartup also lists more than one hundred thousand children’s fashion products, including school uniforms, everyday outfits, party dresses and footwear. Its accessories section features more than three hundred thousand items, such as watches, bags, wallets, belts and jewellery.

According to the company, shoppers can also browse perfumes, colognes and body mists, while promotional campaigns include flash sales, brand-specific offers, vouchers and pre-payment discounts.

Customers can pay through cash on delivery, mobile financial services such as bKash and Nagad, or debit and credit cards, the media statement noted.

Cartup chief executive Fuad Arefin said the platform aims to make fashion shopping more convenient by bringing different styles and lifestyle products together in one place.

Customers can browse the range on the Cartup website or download the Cartup app.