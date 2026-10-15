October 15, 2026

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Zendaya and Alex Garland unite for mysterious new A24 sci-fi film

The pairing reunites Zendaya with A24 following “Euphoria” and the box office hit “The Drama”

Zendaya and Alex Garland unite for mysterious new A24 sci-fi film
Zendaya attends the Nicolas Ghesquiere's Spring/Summer 2027 collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, Oct 6, 2026. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 15 Oct 2026, 09:39 PM

Updated : 15 Oct 2026, 09:39 PM

Zendaya is heading back into science fiction territory, signing on to star in a new untitled film written and directed by Alex Garland for A24, Variety has reported.

For Garland, it is another chapter in a fruitful partnership with the studio, which has backed his films “Civil War”, “Men” and “Warfare”, as well as his 2024 sci-fi “Ex Machina”.

His next A24 release is a big-budget adaptation of the video game “Elden Ring”, starring Kit Connor and Cailee Spaeny, due in March 2028.

Zendaya, meanwhile, has had a banner year at the box office, with “The Odyssey” and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” both breaking records in 2026. Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Three”, in which she also stars, is due on Dec 16.

Speaking at the London Film Festival, director Danny Boyle confirmed Garland had written a script for the follow-up but said it was “on the back burner” while he finished “Elden Ring”.

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